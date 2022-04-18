Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Takes $1.63 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,338 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Deere & Company by 115.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,917,000 after buying an additional 515,136 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 9,054.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 366,255 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 29,687.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 257,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Deere & Company by 118.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 423,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,350,000 after buying an additional 229,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

DE traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $440.72. 14,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a one year low of $320.50 and a one year high of $439.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.92.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 23.28%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DE shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.06.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

