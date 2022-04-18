Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Takes $1.25 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,871 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 221.1% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.42. The company had a trading volume of 302,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,884,143. The company has a market capitalization of $214.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.95. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.64%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

