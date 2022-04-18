Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases Shares of 28,491 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 28,491 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,467,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,058 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,080 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,030,000 after buying an additional 32,210 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in United Rentals by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,060,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,029,000 after buying an additional 85,101 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in United Rentals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 949,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,336,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $345.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.54.

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $6.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $331.07. 526,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,984. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $329.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.59 and a 12-month high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.