Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases Shares of 263,978 iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 263,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,873,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,495,000 after buying an additional 1,007,479 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $566,271,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,960,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,780,000 after buying an additional 673,733 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,162,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,128,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,185,000 after purchasing an additional 314,807 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.26. 5,198,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.93.

