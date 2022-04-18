Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases Shares of 22,789 Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 22,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cactus by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 3.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 7.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 26,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $1,636,783.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David John Isaac sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $319,307.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 235,206 shares of company stock worth $12,856,083. Corporate insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Cactus stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.82. 7,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,399. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.62 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.83.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

