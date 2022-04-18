Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 613,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,279,000 after purchasing an additional 24,598 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 36,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,733. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.99 and a 1-year high of $55.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.91.

