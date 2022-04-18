Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,681,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,353,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 473.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 86,890 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 20,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter.

ITB traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.68. 3,977,452 shares of the company traded hands. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.98.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

