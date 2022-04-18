Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New Investment in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 264,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 43.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,227,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,630 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at $20,988,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,212,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,110,000 after buying an additional 787,367 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at $10,729,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,188,000.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.05. 11,330,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,294,960. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $22.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.91.

