Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New Investment in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,319,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.06% of EastGroup Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGP stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $200.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,629. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.66. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.69 and a 1-year high of $229.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.11%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.44.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

