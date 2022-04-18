Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New Investment in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 461,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,059,000 after acquiring an additional 91,752 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth about $1,745,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 691.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

NASDAQ BRKR traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,986. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $60.84 and a 52-week high of $92.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.99%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BRKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

About Bruker (Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.