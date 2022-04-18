Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New Investment in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.10% of AMN Healthcare Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 891,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,071,000 after acquiring an additional 28,847 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,031,000 after acquiring an additional 429,601 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,673,000 after acquiring an additional 351,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $2,407,522.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.30 per share, with a total value of $500,088.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,578 shares of company stock valued at $4,149,772 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AMN traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,950. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.98. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.95 and a twelve month high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.