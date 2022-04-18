Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New $933,000 Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.63.

Teradyne stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.35. The stock had a trading volume of 25,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,125. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.51 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.93%.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $336,263.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,775 shares of company stock worth $2,901,506. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

