Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New $7.57 Million Investment in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,361,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,688,000 after buying an additional 51,297 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,063,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,294,000 after buying an additional 217,697 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $218,643,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 478,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,264,000 after buying an additional 33,495 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 356,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,937,000 after buying an additional 13,836 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RGEN. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.63.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,144. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.39 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.73 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.18 and a 200-day moving average of $225.37.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.27 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

