Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New $5.03 Million Investment in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 44,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,029,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GVI. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $101,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000.

Shares of GVI traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.95. 95,799 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.29.

