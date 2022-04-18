Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New $4.58 Million Investment in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.10% of Cohen & Steers as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innovative Portfolios bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $672,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNS traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.66. 802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.33. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $101.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.91.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $159.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.13 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 36.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Martin Cohen sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $9,624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 48.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

