Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New $14.60 Million Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,597,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42,179.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,455 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,138,465,000 after purchasing an additional 639,285 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $218,305,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,099.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 352,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,635,000 after purchasing an additional 323,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.42.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $5.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.90. 1,246,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,418. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $256.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.79. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $233.32 and a 12 month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

