Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New $10.02 Million Investment in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 27,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,024,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EL traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.87. 1,552,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,641. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $282.14 and a 200-day moving average of $316.47. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $248.42 and a one year high of $374.20. The firm has a market cap of $94.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.71.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

