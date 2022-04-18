Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $8.17 Million in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,170,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.08% of Penumbra as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEN. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PEN traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $194.74. 451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,646. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.32 and its 200-day moving average is $240.96. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.19 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,318.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 5.53.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.11.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $337,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,028 shares of company stock worth $682,033 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

