Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys Shares of 5,289 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of IVE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.44. 11,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,311. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.69 and a 1-year high of $160.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

