Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys New Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 131,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,052,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959,247 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $631,278,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $435,461,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,563,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,128,206. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.23. The stock has a market cap of $150.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $63.46 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.47.

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $5,811,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 574,625 shares of company stock worth $51,649,366. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

