Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys New Shares in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 162,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,013,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.41% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 900.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,322,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,758. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.78 and its 200-day moving average is $63.23. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.06 and a fifty-two week high of $68.08.

