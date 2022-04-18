Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys New Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,896,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $263.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,338. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.09 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $298.62 and its 200 day moving average is $320.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.50%.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ODFL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.58.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile (Get Rating)
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
