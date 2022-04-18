Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,436,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,490 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 366.2% in the 4th quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,590,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,606 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,568,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,087,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 313.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,446,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,646 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTIP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.68. 56,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,263,759. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.58. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $52.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.