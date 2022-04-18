Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys New Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 86,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 9,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGNY stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.95. 476,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,720. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.56, a P/E/G ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.11. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.43.

In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 125,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $4,922,642.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $320,371.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 560,356 shares of company stock valued at $23,767,661. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

