Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Gap Up to $10.95

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.95, but opened at $11.25. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares last traded at $11.23, with a volume of 11,251 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.10 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $253.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.38 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVN. Compass Group LLC bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 16,109 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.