Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Short Interest Down 27.2% in March

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the March 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 286,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVLT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $603,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 6,456 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $416,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,213 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 31.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVLT opened at $64.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.51 and its 200-day moving average is $66.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 95.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.64. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $59.01 and a twelve month high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

