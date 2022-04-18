Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €8.20 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.20 ($8.91) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.07) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.96) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.80 ($8.48) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.61) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.70 ($10.54) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €8.30 ($9.02).

Shares of CBK opened at €6.47 ($7.03) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion and a PE ratio of 27.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.98. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €4.70 ($5.11) and a 1-year high of €9.51 ($10.34).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

