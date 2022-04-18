Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $377.00 to $314.00. The stock traded as low as $144.88 and last traded at $146.05, with a volume of 38 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.79.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $405.00 to $394.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.95.
In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22.
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.
