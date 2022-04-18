Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $377.00 to $314.00. The stock traded as low as $144.88 and last traded at $146.05, with a volume of 38 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.79.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $405.00 to $394.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.95.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,529 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

