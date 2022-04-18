Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) PT Raised to C$135.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$132.33.

Cogeco Communications stock traded up C$2.82 during trading on Monday, reaching C$113.61. The company had a trading volume of 43,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,341. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$95.50 and a 52 week high of C$123.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$104.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$103.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.67.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C$2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.02 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$718.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$721.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Cogeco Communications will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

