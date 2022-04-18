CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 409,000 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the March 15th total of 290,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CNA Financial stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $48.87. 82,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. CNA Financial has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.72.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 8.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CNA Financial will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.37. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 93.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 21.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

