Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Raised to $126.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Clorox from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $148.50.

NYSE:CLX opened at $145.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.15, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.96. Clorox has a 12-month low of $127.02 and a 12-month high of $196.65.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

