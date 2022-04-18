Citigroup Boosts Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target to $28.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WOOF has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.82.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $21.84 on Thursday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.28.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 273.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,256,000 after buying an additional 529,187 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2,567.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 15,274 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 574,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,379,000 after buying an additional 133,130 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 62.9% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 648,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,684,000 after buying an additional 250,450 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 156.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,412,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after buying an additional 862,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

