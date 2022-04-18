Citigroup Boosts Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target to $28.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
WOOF has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.82.
Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $21.84 on Thursday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.28.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 273.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,256,000 after buying an additional 529,187 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2,567.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 15,274 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 574,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,379,000 after buying an additional 133,130 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 62.9% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 648,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,684,000 after buying an additional 250,450 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 156.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,412,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after buying an additional 862,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.
About Petco Health and Wellness (Get Rating)
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
