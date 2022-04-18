CIBC Raises Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target to C$4.50

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$3.25 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ESVIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ensign Energy Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities raised Ensign Energy Services to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.55.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

ESVIF opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $3.59.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.