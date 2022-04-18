China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Short Interest Up 51.0% in March

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 568,500 shares, a growth of 51.0% from the March 15th total of 376,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on China Online Education Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 198,123 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 10,002.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 92,821 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Online Education Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Online Education Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

COE traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,183. China Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $22.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 million, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of -0.72.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

