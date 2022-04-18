China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 595,300 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the March 15th total of 420,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 81.5 days.
OTCMKTS JINFF remained flat at $$4.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. China Gold International Resources has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $4.17.
About China Gold International Resources (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Gold International Resources (JINFF)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.