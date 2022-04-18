Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.14 Million

Equities analysts expect that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $22.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.70 million. Chemung Financial posted sales of $21.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year sales of $88.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $87.50 million to $90.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $93.85 million, with estimates ranging from $91.00 million to $96.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.03 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemung Financial in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $41.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $218.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.99%.

In related news, Director Denise V. Gonick sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $36,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Chemung Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 142.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Chemung Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Chemung Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 7,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. 36.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

