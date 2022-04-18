Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Wedbush

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

CHKP has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $142.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,650,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

