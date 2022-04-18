Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

CHKP traded down $2.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.64. 17,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,982. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

