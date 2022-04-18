ChatCoin (CHAT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,612.00

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 6% against the US dollar. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $835,143.27 and $3,612.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,812.25 or 0.99985999 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00059003 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00024694 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001949 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000675 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.