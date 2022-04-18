ChatCoin (CHAT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8,513.00

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. ChatCoin has a market cap of $813,745.64 and $8,513.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,861.26 or 0.99958187 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00058579 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00024829 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001873 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000689 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

