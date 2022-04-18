Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Position Boosted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,879 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Charter Communications worth $62,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Charter Communications by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,525,000 after acquiring an additional 36,053 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 8.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Charter Communications by 8.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $680.00 to $620.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $746.29.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $14.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $540.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,229. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $574.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $628.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $542.82 and a one year high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.