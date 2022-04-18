Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,082,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 933,892 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.95% of Change Healthcare worth $129,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abrams Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 21.8% during the third quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,978,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,860,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,472,000 after acquiring an additional 244,115 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Change Healthcare by 295.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,324,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968,018 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Change Healthcare by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 7,304,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,951,000 after purchasing an additional 537,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 29.8% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,310,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,638 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHNG shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.75 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Change Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

Change Healthcare stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.59. 12,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,872,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.33, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. Change Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $23.94.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $866.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.59 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. Change Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

