CertiK (CTK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.84 Million

CertiK (CTK) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 17th. Over the last week, CertiK has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00003138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $91.04 million and approximately $10.84 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00044755 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,991.29 or 0.07523915 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,652.60 or 0.99737190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00050012 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 72,977,635 coins. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.