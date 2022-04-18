Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) to post sales of $59.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Centerspace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.17 million to $61.10 million. Centerspace reported sales of $46.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Centerspace will report full year sales of $243.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $238.46 million to $250.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $258.30 million, with estimates ranging from $247.40 million to $271.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Centerspace.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CSR. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Centerspace from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Centerspace in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerspace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.11.

Centerspace stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,999. Centerspace has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $112.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.06 and its 200-day moving average is $100.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Centerspace’s payout ratio is currently -679.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 4.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Centerspace by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Centerspace by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 4.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

