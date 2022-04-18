Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 429,700 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the March 15th total of 629,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CGAU traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $10.40. 131,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,847. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -16.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Centerra Gold by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 185,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CGAU. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include the 100% owned the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

