Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 429,700 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the March 15th total of 629,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
CGAU traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $10.40. 131,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,847. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -16.92%.
Several research firms have weighed in on CGAU. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.
Centerra Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include the 100% owned the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
