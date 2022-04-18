Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Stock Price Up 3.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) shares were up 3.5% on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$24.00 to C$25.00. The stock traded as high as $18.17 and last traded at $18.08. Approximately 395,935 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 12,949,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.47.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 40.1% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,864,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561,304 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,777,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,302,000 after buying an additional 4,395,314 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,911,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,667,000 after buying an additional 9,113,090 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,741,000 after buying an additional 8,634,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,499,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,314,000 after buying an additional 5,445,060 shares during the last quarter. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 83.00 and a beta of 2.76.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

