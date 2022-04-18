Celo (CELO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $79.38 Million

Celo (CELO) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 18th. One Celo coin can now be purchased for about $2.93 or 0.00007453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a market cap of $1.27 billion and approximately $79.38 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00044819 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,921.79 or 0.07419698 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,368.58 or 0.99973938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00048836 BTC.

About Celo

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 433,213,075 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

