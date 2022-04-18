Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.30. 4,704 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 305,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CLBT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.71.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,353,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,039,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,209,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.
About Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT)
Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors worldwide. The company offers Cellebrite UFED, a platform for lawfully accessing and collecting digital data; Cellebrite physical analyzer, a digital data examiner; Cellebrite UFED Cloud, a platform that allow to collect, preserve, and analyze public and private-domain, social-media data, instant messaging, file storage, web pages, and other cloud-based content; Cellebrite Frontliner that collects digital evidence in real-time; Cellebrite Responder; and Cellebrite Premium.
