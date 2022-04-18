Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.30. 4,704 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 305,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLBT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.71.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,353,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,039,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,209,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors worldwide. The company offers Cellebrite UFED, a platform for lawfully accessing and collecting digital data; Cellebrite physical analyzer, a digital data examiner; Cellebrite UFED Cloud, a platform that allow to collect, preserve, and analyze public and private-domain, social-media data, instant messaging, file storage, web pages, and other cloud-based content; Cellebrite Frontliner that collects digital evidence in real-time; Cellebrite Responder; and Cellebrite Premium.

