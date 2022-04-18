CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth $2,912,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in CDW by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in CDW by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in CDW by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 30,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in CDW by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDW traded down $1.34 on Monday, reaching $171.63. 55,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $162.47 and a 12 month high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

