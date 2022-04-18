Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.82

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.82 and last traded at $24.95, with a volume of 1316 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.94.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSTL shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.95.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.43 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $550,197.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 68,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,314 over the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

